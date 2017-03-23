Officer fires at stabbing suspect north of Ohio State University campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police officer fired at a stabbing suspect near the Ohio State University campus on Thursday.

Police say they were responding to a call of a woman stabbed at Neil Avenue and West Northwood Avenue. The suspect was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with self-harm injuries. All officers are reportedly unharmed.

According to police, an officer fired one shot at the suspect.

The woman who was stabbed is in critical condition.

The suspect is in custody at the hospital. Police are not looking for anyone else.

An officer was taken to the hospital for “blood exposure.”

The incident occurred near the intersection of Neil and West Oakland avenues. Part of the block is taped off.

At the corner of Neil Ave & W Oakland. Lots of police cruisers and part of this block is taped off. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/7BiTIzwYIv — Olivia Fecteau (@oliviafecteau) March 23, 2017

