Police called to Ohio Taco Bell when woman angry with her sauce choices refuses to leave

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WCMH) — Employees at a Taco Bell in South Euclid called police after a customer held up the drive-thru line because she was upset at her sauce choices.

Officers arrived and saw that the line was backed up by several car lengths. According to WEWS, she told police she was angry because the restaurant was out of her favorite “Mild” sauce and only had “Fire” sauce.

She also said she wanted Taco Bell to pay for half of her meal.

Police suggested she return the next day to speak to a manager, and she left.