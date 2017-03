COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Outages are affecting several county websites, including the Franklin County site and the auditor’s website.

The issue has been under investigation all day, according to David O’Neill, communications officer with the Franklin County Auditor’s office.

O’Neill says it does not appear to be a security break, and no personal information has been leaked.

The outage does not affect employees’ work, and only affects sites the public may use.