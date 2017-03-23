Two people in stable condition after shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after two people were shot in north Columbus Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 am at an apartment complex on Oakland Park Avenue just east of Cleveland Avenue.

Police say one person is being transported to OSU Main in stable condition.

There was a second victim shot at the apartment complex who then left the scene and was found on Cleveland Avenue near Milford Avenue in their vehicle.

The second victim was also transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police have detained one person, but say they are not sure about their connection to the shooting yet.

