VIDEO: Fiona the hippo enjoys some more time in her pool

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — As she continues to grow, Fiona the hippo is becoming more independent from her caregivers.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden says staff are focusing on transitioning Fiona, who was born 6 weeks premature, into community with her parents. Groups of hippopotamuses are called a “bloat.”

Fiona has probably formed social bonds with her human caregivers, and seems to enjoy and seek out time with the humans she knows, the zoo says. Since she is over 100 pounds, it may soon become difficult for people to handle her–as she wants to play and crawl into people’s laps.

“So far, Fiona has not exhibited any outright aggressive behavior towards humans and may never do so,” head keeper Wendy Rice wrote in a blog on the zoo’s website. “Regardless, we will eventually have to transition to managing her as we would any other hippo, using protected contact.”

In addition to this update, the zoo also released video Thursday of Fiona enjoying some more time in the pool. She has learned to go up and down a ramp to her smaller water tub all by herself.