Bald eagle found with talons cut off in Oregon

By Published:
CREDIT: Oregon State Police

CURRY CO., OR (WCMH) — State police in Oregon are looking for information about a bald eagle that was found with its talons cut off.

According to a news release, the bird was found dumped at the mouth of the Winchuck River on March 20. Police say there was “no sign of visible injuries” that may have led to the bird’s death.

This violates the state’s Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940, and “can include jail time or a fine of $100,000 or more, depending on the circumstances.”

Bald eagles are also protected under Oregon’s wildlife laws. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Senior Trooper Paul Rushton at 541-531-5896.

