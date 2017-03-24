Cleveland Cavaliers’ J.R. Smith’s wife says preemie daughter has breathing tube removed

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — The daughter of Cleveland Cavaliers star J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel ‘Shirley’ Smith is no longer being intubated, according to a blog post shared by the child’s mother.

The Smiths’ daughter, Dakota, was five months premature and weighed just a pound when she was born, WKYC reported.

Shirley Smith wrote a blog post talking about the feelings she experienced when she was able to hold her daughter without tubes attached.

I mean I was beyond excited to hold our 2lb 13oz miracle in the palm of my hands for the very first time,” she said. “What some mothers get to experience within the first 2 minutes of giving birth I had to wait 78 days but, what I will say is it was worth the wait because those very feelings, emotions and joy that took over my body trumps it all. I kissed her little cheeks, smelled her neck, gazed into her eyes and just smiled at life…this life…her life that has now become our life! To God Be The Glory…I thank you.