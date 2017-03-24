Driver dragged from car, shot and killed after hitting four-year-old in Cincinnati

By Published:

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) – A man was shot and killed just moments after a four-year-old child AS struck by a car in Cincinnati.

WLWT reported it happened around noon on Kenton Street in Cincinnati.

According to Cincinnati police, a four-year-old boy wandered into the path of the car and was hit.

Police said three people then ran to the car and started assaulting the driver and passenger. They were either dragged from the car, or attacked once they got out, according to police.

The driver was shot multiple times and died on the way to the hospital.

The passenger suffered minor injuries.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

