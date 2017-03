COLUMBUS (WSYC)– Firefighters are battling a house fire just outside of I-270 on the west side.

The call went out at approximately 3:00 am on the 5000 block of Cherry Creek Parkway North.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire shortly after the first crews arrived on scene.

The street is blocked while firefighters and medics work on the scene.

According to Battalion Chief Steve Martin, three people were transported to the hospital. One was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4:00 am.