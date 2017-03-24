Grand jury decides not to charge officers for shooting death of Henry Green

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Franklin County grand jury has determined that two Columbus police officers who fatally shot a man in 2016 should not be criminally charged.

Protesters embrace as they hear that there's no indictment for the police officers who shot and killed #HenryGreen. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/JQmQrlkdAR — Courtney Yuen (@courtyuen) March 24, 2017

Henry Green was shot on June 6, 2016 while walking along with another person in the south Linden neighborhood.

Police said he was holding a gun when the officers approached him.

“He’s holding that gun, they get out they identify themselves as officers,” Columbus Police Sgt. Weiner said of the two undercover officers on the day of the shooting. “They had their badges; they are clearly police officers. They tell the one suspect to drop the gun. He does not and points it at them and he starts shooting at the officers.”

Green’s family has maintained that witnesses never heard the officers identify themselves and that her son was never the type to carry a weapon.

Green’s mother, Adrienne Hood, testified before the grand jury Thursday.

“I said to them, ‘I’m not saying my son is an angel, but he’s my angel,’” Hood said.

Hood said she shared memories with the grand jury of the times her son made her laugh.

“We was robbed of that when those two plain clothes officers decided to gun my son down,” Hood said Thursday.