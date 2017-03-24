Nail salon accused of posting sign charging more for overweight customers

By Published: Updated:

MEMPHIS, TN (WCMH) – A Tennessee woman says she was greeted by a rude sign when she walked into a nail salon.

Deshania Ferguson posted a photo of the sign on Facebook two weeks ago.

The sign read, “Sorry, but if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists.”

When confronted by a reporter from WREG, the owner of Rose Nails denied the sign was ever posted. But, he did say he’s considered posting a similar sign.

The reporter showed the owner a photo taken from another angle, showing the sign was posted in a shop with the same flooring, the same chairs and the same walls as the salon. The owner again denied the sign was posted in his shop.

The owner said the only extra charge his shop imposes is an extra $5 charge for men, since men don’t visit the salon often.

He also said he does not service severely overweight people. He told WREG it’s difficult for technicians to give them pedicures, and he’s had broken chairs in the past.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s