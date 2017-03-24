Nail salon accused of posting sign charging more for overweight customers

MEMPHIS, TN (WCMH) – A Tennessee woman says she was greeted by a rude sign when she walked into a nail salon.

Deshania Ferguson posted a photo of the sign on Facebook two weeks ago.

The sign read, “Sorry, but if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists.”

When confronted by a reporter from WREG, the owner of Rose Nails denied the sign was ever posted. But, he did say he’s considered posting a similar sign.

The reporter showed the owner a photo taken from another angle, showing the sign was posted in a shop with the same flooring, the same chairs and the same walls as the salon. The owner again denied the sign was posted in his shop.

The owner said the only extra charge his shop imposes is an extra $5 charge for men, since men don’t visit the salon often.

He also said he does not service severely overweight people. He told WREG it’s difficult for technicians to give them pedicures, and he’s had broken chairs in the past.