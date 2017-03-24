New York’s oldest retired firefighter turns 103

HUDSON, FL (WFLA/NBC News) Retired New York Firefighter Richard Krempler had some special help putting out the blaze on top of his birthday cake Thursday, and he needed it.

There were 103 candles.

Krempler celebrated the milestone with 28 fellow NYFD retirees at his Hudson, Florida home.

He also received special birthday wishes from Florida Governor Rick Scott and Senator Bill Nelson. Both thanked Krempler for his service and told him to enjoy the day.

Krempler smiled from ear to ear when the cake was brought out and everyone sang ‘Happy Birthday’, but didn’t share his birthday wish.