Ohio mayor resigns after Pledge of Allegiance, Lord’s Prayer controversy

CAREY, OH (WCMH) — The mayor’s proposal to stop reciting the Lord’s Prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance at council meetings did not go over well with city residents.

According to WTVG, Carey’s Mayor, Armond Getz, wanted to drop the traditional Lord’s Prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance from city council meetings.

After the proposal, village residents overwhelmingly let it be known that they were against the proposal.

The reactions and the backlash caused the Getz to resign from his position.

“If I thought for one minute that someone could conscientiously object to one or both the prayer and Pledge of Allegiance…and not suffer any adverse consequences… I would have left it alone,” Getz released in a statement to WTVG.

After Getz resigned, village council members unanimously voted to re-instate a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance.