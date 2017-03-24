One in critical condition after shooting along Livingston Ave near Bexley

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition following a shooting near the intersection of Alum Creek Drive and East Livingston Avenue.

According to Columbus police, it happened just before 8:30pm.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released further details about the shooting.

