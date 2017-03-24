Panel tasked with addressing problems at southwest Ohio jail

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – A retired rabbi and a university official will lead an independent committee created to address problems at an Ohio jail that’s facing lawsuits over treatment of inmates.

Dayton officials have announced the names of nine individuals who will oversee and address issues at Montgomery County’s jail in Dayton. The group will suggest policies and resources to the sheriff and the Montgomery County Commission.

The county commission has said there are seven civil cases pending over alleged misconduct or civil rights violations at the jail and has asked the U.S. Justice Department to investigate.

Sheriff Phil Plummer has defended jail workers, saying they do an excellent job of managing a “difficult population” that includes murderers, rapists and other criminals.