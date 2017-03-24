Rescued puppy with no feet gets prosthetic paws

WAKE FOREST, NC (WCMH) – A rescued puppy born with no feet just got a life changing gift, a new set of paws.

Teddy’s owner just had him fitted for the prosthetics at North Carolina State University.

“He was supposed to be a temporary foster for me, but I took one look at him when I first got him, and I decided he was not going to any other foster. I just fell in love with him,” Barbara Bradley told WTVD.

Bradley took in Teddy when he was only 10 weeks old. The rescued Boston Terrier had stubs for feet and no pads on his front paws.

“He doesn’t even know there’s anything different about him. He just walks along like a normal dog,” Bradley said.

Barbara paid for the prosthetics after his front paws started to become calloused.

The prosthetics now help Teddy do everyday things, like taking a walk.