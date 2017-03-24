Reynoldsburg police looking for disabled missing adult

REYNOLDSBURG (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg Division of Police is asking the public for help locating a disabled missing adult.

Valencia L. Sanchez, 51, was last seen Wednesday at her home on Golding Drive in Reynoldsburg. Police say she walked away from the home and has not been seen since.

Sanchez is a black female, 5’4” tall, 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown and yellow blouse and a red coat. Anyone with information is asked to contact RPD at 614-866-6622.