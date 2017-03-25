8-year-old saves older sister, niece after sister has seizure while driving

SHERWOOD, AR (WCMH) — An 8-year-old girl is showing the world that heroes come in all shapes and sizes.

On Wednesday night, 8-year-old Jada Bell was in a car with her older sister Kindalynn Williams and Williams’ daughter when Williams had a seizure in the driver’s seat on Highway 105.

Frantic, Jada managed to push down one of Williams’ legs on the brake pedal and get the car stopped. Then, just guessing at what to do next, Jada put the car in neutral, stopped it from rolling by pushing it with her back and removed her 2-year-old niece from the back seat.

“Um, my sister, um she — I don’t know what happened. Looks like she just had a seizure,” Jada can be heard saying on the 911 call.

Cody Harvey, the 911 operator who answered the call, was in awe of how resourceful and calm Jada was.

“I was just hoping she was able to understand me,” Harvey told KATV. “She understood me more than enough to — I’m really impressed with how smart and calm she was.”

Officer Scott Glidewell of the Sherwood Police Department responded to the scene.

“I’m asking her more questions about it. ‘So you did this and you did what?’ So she’s telling me, telling me, telling me and it was amazing,” he said.

Glidewell and the Sherwood Police Department are recognizing Jada for her heroics.

“I called a buddy of mine and said, ‘Hey, I met a hero. She’s eight,’” Glidewell said.

Williams is doing better now after seeing a doctor, and says she owes her life to her little sister.

“She’s a special one. We’ve known it from the get go, we just didn’t know why,” Williams said.

Williams doesn’t know if or when she will be able to drive a car again.