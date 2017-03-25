Athens Co. Sheriff looking for information about man’s whereabouts

Michael Hill Jr (CREDIT: Athens County Sheriff's Office)

ATHENS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO for a 21-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for Michael Raymond Hill Jr., 21, who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a tan striped shirt over it, a dark colored jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The sheriff’s office says Hill is from Morgan County and “has grandparents who live in the Amesville, Ohio area where he is allowed to visit.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Athens Co. Sheriff’s Office at 740-593-6633.

