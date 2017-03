LANCASTER OH (WCMH) — The Lancaster Police Department says a car crashed into a drug store Saturday evening.

It happened around 8:40pm at the Risch Drug Store on North Columbus Street.

Police say damage to the building is extensive.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

