Newborn baby, toddler found stabbed to death

By Published:

RADFORD, NC (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says a newborn and the baby’s 2-year-old sister have been found stabbed to death.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin tells WRAL the bodies of 4-day-old Genesis Freeman and 2-year-old Serenity Freeman were found Saturday near an intersection close to the city of Raeford.

Before they were found, their 30-year-old father Tillman Freeman was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse and child endangerment. Authorities said the father refused to cooperate with the investigation into the children’s whereabouts.

They have not said who they think killed the children, who were reported missing following a domestic dispute. Freeman’s wife was in a local hospital when the children disappeared.

Details about the domestic dispute were not immediately released. It’s not clear whether Freeman has an attorney.

