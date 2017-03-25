One dead after double shooting in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in south Columbus.

The fatal shooting happened around 5:15am near the intersection of South Champion Avenue and East Whittier Street. According to the Columbus Division of Police, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Dispatchers say the second victim drove themselves to Grant Medical Center. The condition of the second victim is unknown.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

