One dead in semi-truck accident on I-270

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a semi-truck accident on Interstate 270 on the southeast side.

It happened around 1:45am Saturday. According to officers on the scene, a semi-truck rolled over in the northbound lanes of I-270. Officers say the driver of the truck died in the accident.

The northbound lanes of I-270 are closed between U.S. 33 and Interstate 70. Officials are not sure how long the lanes will be closed.

