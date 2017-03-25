Police searching for women who stole puppy from pet store

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police are searching for two women accused of stealing a puppy from a pet store in northwest Columbus.

It happened on Monday, March 20 at the Petland on Bethel Road. According to Columbus Police, a woman wearing a long-eared hat walked around the store before asking an

employment application. She then held a black puppy and then held a white Maltese puppy.

Surveillance cameras show the woman walking around with the $4,400 Maltese puppy and asking an employee if the puppy was a girl or a boy. She later hands the puppy off to another woman, who hid the puppy in her coat. The two women then left the store.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is asked to call Detective West in the Columbus Division of Police Burglary Unit at 614-645-4659 or send an email to mwest@columbuspolice.org.