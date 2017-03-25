Rapper Rick Ross claims self-defense in kidnapping, assault case

FAYETTE CO., GA (WCMH) — Rapper Rick Ross spent Friday in a courtroom, claiming he acted in self-defense when he allegedly assaulted his groundskeepers in 2015.

Ross, whose real name is William Roberts, is accused of pistol whipping groundskeepers in his Georgia guest house during the summer of 2015. He faces charges for kidnapping and assault, but Ross and his attorney Steve Saddow say that he attacked the groundskeepers out of self-defense.

“It was pitch black in this room. He calls out and no one responds,” Saddow told the court. “Mr. Ross is feeling his way against the wall and as he gets over here, somebody touches him. He immediately reacts by reaching out and hitting that person.”

According to WSB, prosecutors say Ross knew the groundskeepers were in the guest house and gave them permission to have a family birthday celebration. They also say Ross beat the workers and scared their family members and that it all happened in front of small children.

“They exit the guest house and the defendant William Roberts was waving the gun at herself as she was seated in the car with her child,” said the prosecutor, describing the account of one of the alleged victims to the court.

Ross’ attorney now wants to include phone records from a traffic stop Ross was involved in. The traffic stop led to drug possession charges for Ross, but Saddow says that the phone records show that Ross’ celebrity has led to profiling over the years.

Ross will be back in court on April 4.