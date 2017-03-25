Small water outage in German Village

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There is a small water outage in German Village due to repairs in the area.

According to the Columbus Department of Public Utilities, residents along East Whittier Street between Washington Avenue and 3rd Street are experiencing a water outage. The outage is due to a valve repair. About 100 households are affected by the outage.

The department estimates that repairs will be completed between 12pm and 1pm.

