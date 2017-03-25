Spicy Saturday takes over at North Market

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re looking to spice things up this Saturday, look no further than North Market.

Several merchants are adding or featuring an all-time favorite “spicy item” to their menus.

Co-owner of Firdous, Brenda Medina, said Spicy Saturday is a take on an event they used to do a few years ago. She remembers the long lines and was excited to hear that the North Market was bringing it back this year. She said her Tunisian Chicken dish is not for the faint of heart.

“We’re serving our Tunisian chicken with the spicy rice, Greek salad and pita bread and for those of you who want to be adventurous we have the spicy feta dip,” Medina said. This dish is one of their best sellers and on spicy scale of 1-10, it’s a 10.

The folks at Market & Boar are also getting in on Spicy Saturday, featuring an old dish and introducing a new one. Manger Jonathan Pleasant said their Spicy Bacon Mac and Cheese is always a hit, but they’re excited to introduce Jalapeno Cornbread and a new “fire” sauce that he suspects will stay on the menu after Saturday.

When we asked just how spicy the menu would be, he told us it depends on your tolerance.

“It’s spicier than normal,” Pleasant said. “It’s not mild anyhow, the cornbread is fine. It’s just jalapeno. The Mac and cheese gets spicy depending on who makes it.”

Katzingers is kicking their famous sandwich up a notch and calling it a Spicy Siracha Reuben.

“Because I really like spicy food so I wanted to create something that someone like me would like with more of a robust flavor. We created it out of a need and from people going by and asking about it,” said General Manager Jason Hopkins. He said it’s the famous sandwich with Siracha sauce along with black pepper and red pepper flakes infused with some of the other ingredients.

Many of the merchants from the North Market said if their Spicy Saturday menu items do well, they could be on the menu to stay.

Spicy Saturday is March 25th from 9am-7pm.

Here’s what you can expect on the menu:

Flavors of India – Spicy Lamb Vindaloo ($12.99), Yogurt Curry ($7.99), and Spicy Mutter Paneer ($7.99)

The Source – North Market glasses for $1

Better Earth – Zesty Jalapeno Bread Mix samples and Cayanne Brownie Mix (samples are free, mixes are $5.99)

Katzinger’s Little Deli – Spicy Sriracha Reuben ($10.95)

Little Eater – Spicy Crostini with one scoop of seasonal vegetable ($9.00; $12.00 with two scoops)

Stauf’s – Spicy Mocha (small: $3.65; medium: $4.15; large $4.65)

The Barrel and Bottle – Mary’s Inferno (spicy Bloody Mary) ($8.00)

Market & Boar – Spicy Bacon Mac & Cheese, Smoked Wings tossed in Barrel Hot Sauce & Jalapeno Cornbread

Cajohn’s – New Elixirs ($5 each; 5 for $20; or all eight varieties for $30)

Destination Donuts – Aztec Ganache donuts with Spiced Pepita topping ($3)

Brezel – Jalapeno Cheddar, Mango Habanero, Cheddar Habanero, Smoked Gouda, Garlic & Red Pepper, and the Apocalyptic Pretzel made with three of the world’s hottest chilies ($5); Spicy Dips: Southwestern Cream Cheese, Mango Habanero Cream Cheese and Jalapeno Mustard

Firdous – Tunisian Chicken and Spicy Rice (comes with salad and pita) ($8.45)

North Market Spices – Super Spicy Gift Box which contains Cowboy Killer BBQ, Fiesta Caliente Seasoning, Chili Seasoning, Bhut Jolokia, Madras Curry, Chipotle Flakes, New Mexican Green Chili, and Diablo Fume (hickory smoked hot pepper infused sea salt) ($58 value for $40)

Dos Hermanos – Spicy Fish Tacos

Sarefino’s Pizzeria & Italian Deli – Arrabbiatta Pizza with Italian Sausage

Pastaria – Chipotle Cream with Bowtie Pasta