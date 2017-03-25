Teen charged after reportedly kicking man in head during fight

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy after a fight in south Columbus that led to two men being hospitalized.

Officers were called to the area of 1052 Rumsey Road at 10:15pm Friday. They found 53-year-old Homer L. Wright Jr. lying in the street “suffering from severe head injuries.” His father, 79-year-old Homer L. Wright Sr., was suffering from severe facial injuries.

Witnesses told police that an altercation that started between two teen girls escalated into a brawl between the Wrights and the suspect. The Wrights are related to one of the women involved, police say.

Witnesses say the suspect kicked Homer Wright Jr. several times in the head. He is in extremely critical condition at Grant Medical Center. Homer Wright Sr. suffered several broken bones to the face.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of felonious assault.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s