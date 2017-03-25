The Latest: Outside shooting boosts Gonzaga early

Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett (5) celebrates a win over Arizona during an NCAA Tournament college basketball regional semifinal game Thursday, March 23, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN JOSE, CALIF. (AP) — Gonzaga is relying on the outside shot to start the West Regional final against Xavier.

The top-seeded Bulldogs have taken seven of their first eight shots from behind the 3-point line in the opening minutes. They made three of them, including two by Josh Perkins, to take an early 12-10 lead over the Musketeers.

Gonzaga made just four 3-pointers all game in the Sweet 16 win over West Virginia. The Bulldogs were shooting just 29 percent from 3-point range in the NCAA Tournament before today.

Xavier has done all its work closer to the basket, with all seven shots coming inside the arc and five of them at the rim.

