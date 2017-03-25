U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Patrisha Flesch

Flesch is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for improper handling of a firearm.

Flesch is described as a white female, 5 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Alexander Plank

Plank is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for kidnapping.

Plank is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Lewis Rowe

Rowe is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Rowe is described as a black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.