Cameo Club operator calls shooting ‘senseless’

By Published:
Police operate at a crime scene outside the Cameo Nightclub after a reported fatal shooting, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. At least two people opened fire inside a crowded nightclub early Sunday morning. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) —The operator of a Cincinnati nightclub calls the shooting that took place there, “senseless.”

Police say a gunfight broke out inside the crowded Cameo club early Sunday, leaving one man dead and 15 other people wounded. They say a dispute among several patrons escalated into a shootout.

Club operator Jay Rodgers released a statement Sunday night, saying he’s “deeply saddened” by the shooting. He says the club will continue to work closely with law enforcement to “make sure the monsters that did this are caught and brought to justice.”

Rodgers says the club will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old O’Bryan Spikes.

There are no suspects in custody.

