After widespread concern, DC police say there’s been no increase in number of missing girls

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — In recent weeks, there has been growing alarm that more people in Washington, DC are missing–particularly young black and Latina girls.
An Instagram post claiming 14 girls have disappeared in DC in a 24-hour period went viral on social media Thursday. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have called for an investigation, CNN reports.
On Friday, police said that Instagram post is inaccurate. They say there has been no point in recent weeks when 14 girls went missing on the same day.
Since March 19, NBC Washington reports DC police have shared 20 missing persons fliers on Twitter. DC police say there has been no increase in the number of missing persons in their jurisdiction. They’re just sharing information in a new way.
“We’ve just been posting them on social media more often,” Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Rachel Reid said, according to NBC Washington.
CNN reports police in DC recorded 501 cases of missing children so far in 2017, and said 22 cases were open as of Wednesday.
Metro PD’s new commander, Chanel Dickerson, pledged to find the district’s missing girls when she took office.