Logan man arrested after leading officers on a three-county chase

By Published:
(Courtesy: Southeast Ohio Regional Jail)

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Logan man is in custody after leading officers on a three-county pursuit.

The pursuit started around 2am Sunday when Gary L. Knapp failed to stop after a traffic violation in Glouster in Athens County.  According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers from the Athens County highway patrol post, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Logan Police Department followed Knapp through Athens, Perry and Hocking counties.

Officers were able to apprehend Knapp near Logan on Hocking Drive. Knapp was transported to Hocking Valley Hospital for injuries sustained in the pursuit and the arrest. Knapp was treated and released and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says no officers were injured, but two state patrol cruisers were damaged as a result of contact during the pursuit.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s