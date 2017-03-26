Logan man arrested after leading officers on a three-county chase

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Logan man is in custody after leading officers on a three-county pursuit.

The pursuit started around 2am Sunday when Gary L. Knapp failed to stop after a traffic violation in Glouster in Athens County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers from the Athens County highway patrol post, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Logan Police Department followed Knapp through Athens, Perry and Hocking counties.

Officers were able to apprehend Knapp near Logan on Hocking Drive. Knapp was transported to Hocking Valley Hospital for injuries sustained in the pursuit and the arrest. Knapp was treated and released and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says no officers were injured, but two state patrol cruisers were damaged as a result of contact during the pursuit.