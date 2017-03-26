One person stable after shooting south of downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police says one person is in stable condition after the report of a shooting just south of downtown.

It happened around 6:12pm. Police and EMS were called to the area of 831 Gilbert Street for the report of a shooting.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police say one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

