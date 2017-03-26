Police searching for two suspects in unsolved 2012 homicide

Zachary White

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are still searching for two people who shot and killed a 19-year-old man in northern Columbus several years ago.

On Sept. 21, 2012, a male and a female were seen entering 1702 Manchester Avenue, according to witness statements given to Columbus police. A short time later, both people ran out of the house and multiple gunshots were heard.

Zachary White with his mother

When police responded just after 5:10pm, Zachary White, 19, was found dead. Police said he had sustained several gunshot wounds to his upper body and was found collapsed outside the home.

A second victim, Amber Remaly, suffered a gunshot wound to her hand.

Nearly four and a half years after the attack, investigators are still seeking information on the shooters in this homicide or why the shooting took place.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime.  Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.

 

 

