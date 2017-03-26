Stone lion statues return to Columbus Police headquarters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two familiar faces returned to the pedestals in front of the Columbus Division of Police headquarters Saturday afternoon.

For the last five years, the two lion statues that watch over Columbus police officers have been posted in front of the city safety building.

The two stone beasts were hauled off to stand guard in front of police headquarters, back where they belong.

“It feels right, it feels good,” said Jason Pappas, President of the Fraternal Order of Police. “It’s like having a family member return.”

Construction crews moved the lions from the former Columbus Police headquarters on Gay Street and officer are happy to see their guardians return home.

“The lions are significantly important to us,” said Pappas. “They symbolize our guardianship, they are our protectors.”

The 8,600 pound granite lions have been a part of Columbus police tradition since 1935. Officer nicknamed them “Patience” and “Perseverance.”

“We are very patient and diligent in performing our jobs and we are also very persistent. So patience and perseverance are the things that we try to symbolize how we do our jobs.”

Pappas says the lions serve as a daily reminder of the duties officers have to protect and serve the citizens of Columbus.

“We are ecstatic that they are home and it does make us feel more complete.”

