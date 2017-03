TAMPA, FL (WFLA) —Three Tampa police officers helped spread some much-needed joy to a young girl whose birthday cake was destroyed in a house fire.

The Tampa Police Department shared a photo on Facebook of the young girl with two officers who brought her Disney’s ‘Frozen’-themed cake.

Few details were provided about the fire, the young girl and the officers involved.

Sister station WFLA has reached out to the Tampa Police Department for more information on this story.