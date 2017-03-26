Tiny house donated to homeless veteran

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A tiny house could make a big difference in the life of a veteran.

Saturday at the Midwest Outdoor Expo, Hine Sight Productions donated a home to the Disabled American Veterans Department of Indiana.

Over the next few weeks, the group will pick a veteran who is without a home and present the person with the tiny house.

State Commander Jerry Fivecoate says the donation will be life-changing: “When they come off the streets and get a home of their own, it’s going to create an entirely new life for them and make them feel more a part of the community again.”

State numbers show more than 600 homeless veterans live in Indiana.