VIDEO: First flight through the Southern Lights

By Published:

A special 8-hour charter flight left out of New Zealand on Thursday to fly passengers through the Aurora Australis, or Southern Lights.

More than 100 people witnessed the spectacular event in the first-ever chartered “Flight to the Lights.”

This amazing sight happens when solar sings, coming from the sun, get caught up in the Earth’s magnetic field. The gas ions become energized, creating amazing colors in the sky.

It happens in the northern and southern hemispheres. The Northern Lights have been a sought-after spot for years.

Tickets for this special flight cost around $2,800 each. They went on sale back in September, and sold out in 5 days.

