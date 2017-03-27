Akron’s Keith Dambrot leaves program after 13 seasons

By Published:
(Tony Dejak/ Associated Press)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Akron coach Keith Dambrot has left the school after a record-setting 27-9 season.

Dambrot’s stunning departure was announced by the school, which released a statement Monday night thanking him “for the enormous contributions” and saying “we wish him well as he moves along.”

Dambrot spent 13 seasons at Akron, compiling a 305-139 record. The Zips won at least 20 games in 12 straight seasons and earned three NCAA Tournament bids under Dambrot, considered the best coach in the Mid-American Conference. Akron set a school record for wins this season, but the top-seeded Zips were beaten in the MAC championship by rival Kent State and played in the NIT.

Dambrot has turned down other coaching jobs in the past to stay at Akron.

He reportedly met in recent days with officials at Duquesne, where his father played.

Akron said it will immediately launch a national search for a new coach.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s