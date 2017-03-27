Columbus City Council bans conversion therapy in city limits

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council has passed an ordinance that would ban a controversial form of therapy, often called “conversion therapy,” within city limits.

The therapy encompasses any practice with the goal of changing someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity, and it would apply to licensed medical professionals performing this type of counseling on people under the age of 18.

Opponents of conversion therapy, including many in the medical community, said the practice is not legitimate and cannot change one’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

The ordinance only applies to licensed medical facilities.