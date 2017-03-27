Columbus, Ohio man accused of beating up disabled man during robbery

By Published:
28-year-old Milton Jones III. (Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are looking for a man accused of attacking a disabled man during a robbery last week.

It happened March 22 in the area of South Terrace Avenue and Olive Street.

Police said the 40-year-old victim was walking down the street when someone approached him, implied he had a gun and demanded property.

According to Columbus police, the suspect punched the victim in the eye, bit him on the face, choked him and cut him. The suspect left with the victim’s cell phone and wallet.

The victim suffers from developmental disabilities, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Milton Jones III.

Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Thomas at 614-645-4588 or email pthomas@columbuspolice.org.

