Dad of boy hit by car in Cincinnati didn’t condone driver’s fatal shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) – The father of a 4-year-old boy hit by a vehicle in Cincinnati said he doesn’t condone the subsequent slaying of the driver and is sorry for the man’s family.

The driver, 44-year-old Jamie Urton, got out of his car after hitting the child around midday Friday and was repeatedly shot in a confrontation with onlookers in the Walnut Hills neighborhood, police said.

Initial reports indicated the boy was struck while in or crossing the street, but his father, Jamal Killings, told WCPO-TV the child was at the curb. Killings said he had tried to stop the car for going too fast in a neighborhood full of playing kids, and it slowed down a bit but then swerved around him and struck the boy.

Killings said he tended to his son, who suffered bleeding in his brain but is now out of the hospital, and he didn’t realize someone shot the driver.

“My job as a father was to get my son face-first off the concrete and take him to see medical attention, and that’s what I did,” Killings said.

He said that he doesn’t condone violence and that Urton’s shooting shouldn’t have happened.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, unfortunate event, but I hope we all can learn from this,” Killings said.

Urton died at a hospital. Police said they were looking for several suspects.

