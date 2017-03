MILLWOOD LAKE, AR (KTAL) – Video of a giant gator growling as loud as a bear is gaining viral fame.

Wildlife officials say what you hear is a mating call by this 12-foot gator. He is marking his territory in Millwood Lake.

The video is courtesy of Annette Brown of Nashville, Arkansas.

She and her husband were fishing when they saw this giant gator.

The project manager says there are no incidents of alligators attacking humans at the lake and if you do see one, leave it alone.