HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) – Hilliard police announced Monday that the department will be doing targeted enforcement on two area roundabouts.

Beginning Monday, officers will be looking for drivers who fail to yield to traffic in both lanes of the roundabout and unsafe lane changes.

The targeted enforcement is happening at the roundabouts on Main Street at Cemetery and Scioto-Darby Roads. Police say the focus of the enforcement blitz is improving driver safety.

Tap here for more information about how to properly navigate a roundabout.