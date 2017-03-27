Homeowner told to take down Blue Lives Matter flag deemed ‘racist’

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WCMH) — The homeowners’ association told the family to remove the flag after they received several complaints.

For years, the “Blue Lives Matter” flag has flown on the outside of Jeff Gaddie’s daughter’s house.

“If you drive by and see that flag it kind of makes you feel a little bit better that hey there’s a family that supports what I’m doing,” Gaddie tells WFOX.

But recently his daughter received a letter saying the flag needed to be removed because it didn’t fall under the homeowners’ association rules and regulations.

“She called them to ask why and they told her they had received a complaint that it was considered racist and offensive and anti-black lives matter,” Gaddie says.

The homeowners’ association stated they have the right to refuse any flag for any reasons it deems appropriate.

Gaddie tells WFOX he just wants neighbors to know, the flag is only about support for officers. “We’ve got black officers, Asian officers, we’ve got every race. I mean for them to say it’s racist, blue is not a race it’s the furthest thing from it.”

His family will continue to fight to keep the flag flying in front of the house.