ICE: Rape suspect’s father arrested after immigration review

By Published:
18-year-old Henry Sanchez

JESSUP, MD (AP) – Immigration officials say the father of a high school student charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in a school bathroom in Maryland has been arrested after a review of his status in the United States.

According to media reports, a spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Monday that 43-year-old Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes was arrested Friday. She says a review of Sanchez-Reyes’ immigration history shows that he is in the United States illegally.

Officials say Sanchez-Reyes and his son, 18-year-old Henry Sanchez, are Guatemalan nationals.

Henry Sanchez and 17-year-old Jose Montano were charged with raping a student at Rockville High School on March 16.

The ICE spokeswoman says Sanchez-Reyes is being held in the Howard County Detention Center and was ordered to appear in immigration court.

