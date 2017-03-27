Little Big Shots: Trampoline gymnast Cristian Aguirre

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week’s NBC4 Today’s Little Big Shots will have you reminiscing about jumping on a trampoline in the backyard. But what 11-year-old Cristian Aguirre does on a trampoline is not just fun, it’s also impressive and award-winning.

Cristian has been taking part in trampoline gymnastics for 4 years and doing competitions for the last 2 years. He is already a state and regional champion. Now, he has aspirations of winning the national championship and down the road, possibly getting to an Olympics.

