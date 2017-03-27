Little Big Shots: Trampoline gymnast Cristian Aguirre

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week’s NBC4 Today’s Little Big Shots will have you reminiscing about jumping on a trampoline in the backyard. But what 11-year-old Cristian Aguirre does on a trampoline is not just fun, it’s also impressive and award-winning.

Cristian has been taking part in trampoline gymnastics for 4 years and doing competitions for the last 2 years. He is already a state and regional champion. Now, he has aspirations of winning the national championship and down the road, possibly getting to an Olympics.

Check out his trampoline skills in the video above.