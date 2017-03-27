New Social Security Administration rules go into effect

WISH-TV Published:

WASHINGTON (WISH) –- New rules go into effect for the Social Security Administration today.

A treating physician’s opinion won’t mean as much when someone is filing a disability claim.

The new regulations eliminate what’s called the “treating-physician rule.”

Until now, that rule required the SSA to give significant weight to a doctor’s report that would support someone’s claims for disability. The rule change means it will be harder for people to prove they are entitled to disability payments when making a new claim.

Currently, the number of people receiving disability payments in the United States is about 8.8 million. That’s the lowest level in almost five years.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s