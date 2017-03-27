NFL owners approve Oakland Raiders’ move to Las Vegas

John P. Kelleher holds up a sign outside the Oakland Coliseum before the start of a rally to keep the Oakland Raiders from moving Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

PHOENIX, AZ (AP) — NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders’ move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.

The vote was a foregone conclusion after the league and Raiders were not satisfied with Oakland’s proposals for a new stadium, and Las Vegas stepped up with $750 million in public money. Bank of America also is giving Raiders owner Mark Davis a $650 million loan, further helping convince the owners to allow the third team relocation in just over a year.

The Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016, and in January the Chargers relocated from San Diego to LA. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas strip is ready.

Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.

